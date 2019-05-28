Centre rejects proposal for small hydro project

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has rejected a proposal by a private company in Tamil Nadu seeking Central finance assistance for their small hydropower project due to non-compliance with the provisions in the scheme.

M/s. Dazzle Power (P) Ltd. had proposed to set up 0.35 MW small hydro project at Tuklapatti Canal Drop, Madurai.

It is one of the 53 proposals of private companies across the country that had been cancelled by the Ministry. The total capacity was over 400 MW for projects across multiple States.

The Ministry is vested with the responsibility of developing small hydropower projects of up to 25 MW station capacity.

Under the programme, Central finance assistance is provided to projects for resource assessment and support for identification of new sites, among others. The project proposals were received before March 31, 2013 for Central financial assistance but no communication followed the initial application. Therefore, they were barred from receiving assistance, the Ministry said in a recent notification.

No correspondence in this regard would henceforth be entertained, as the project developers had not submitted any progress report on project execution after submission of application seeking CFA, it said.

According to the MNRE, the estimated potential for power generation in the country from such plants is about 20,000 MW.

Most of the potential is in Himalayan States, it said.