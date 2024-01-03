GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre is discriminating against T.N. by not providing funds for Chennai Metrorail phase II: Anbumani Ramadoss

The PMK leader said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and U.P had all received funds; despite T.N. writing to the Centre seven times, funds for CMRL’s phase II project had not yet been sanctioned

January 03, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 said the Central government should release additional funds to the Tamil Nadu government for phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project.

In a statement, he said the Central government should not discriminate againstTamil Nadu. He said the Centre had only released 5% of the project cost in the past five years, amounting to ₹3,273 crore. “The Centre is discriminating against Tamil Nadu in this issue, while it has given thousands of crore to states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh for the Metrorail project. It must release 15% of the share capital,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said that phase II of the Metro Rail project will cost ₹61,843 crore. Only ₹3,273 crore was released by the Centre in 2018. “At the same time, Maharashtra received ₹28,877 crore, the Bengaluru Metro received ₹19,236 crore, Gujarat Metro received ₹15,218 crore and the Uttar Pradesh Metro project received ₹12,919 crore. Compared to other states, the money allocated to Tamil Nadu has been very low,” he said.

While the Centre has given a policy-level approval for phase II construction of the Metro rail project, the Union Cabinet has not given its approval for funds for the construction despite Tamil Nadu government writing to the Centre seven times regarding this delay. “It is not right on the part of the Centre to delay the allocation of funds three years after the commencement of the construction. This should be seen as discrimination,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Chennai Metro Rail / Pattali Makkal Katchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.