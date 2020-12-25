Central team to arrive on December 28

The inter-ministerial team tasked with an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in Tamil Nadu in the wake of Cyclone Burevi will arrive in the State on December 28.
Based on its advice, the extent of loss caused by the cyclone will be finalised, an official release said. “Once a detailed report is submitted to the State government, appropriate relief will be granted,” it said.
Due to Cyclone Nivar on November 25 and 26, crops on over 41,000 acres in 10 districts were affected. Even as relief operations were under way, Cyclone Burevi caused heavy rain in 25 districts on December 3. Crops on 6 lakh acres were affected.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who visited Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts on December 8 and 9, ordered speedy calculation of the loss. Officials of the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, along with those of the Department of Revenue, are ascertaining the loss.
