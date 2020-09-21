Central govt. award for Andankoil East panchayat

The Andankoil (East) panchayat in Karur district has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), a national award recognising the best-administered village panchayats.
The village, located on the periphery of Karur town, has around 7,000 households. From implementing solid waste management to tax collection, it was certified as a well-administered village.
The award carries a citation and a cash prize of ₹15 lakh. The local body is among six village panchayats in the State to have received the award.
According to officials in the District Rural Development Agency, Andankoil panchayat scored excellent marks under various heads like proper maintenance of accounts, effective grievance redressal mechanism, creation of own sources of income, regular conduct of gram panchayats, introduction of own schemes, drinking water supply, road infrastructure and effective solid waste management, among others.
COVID-19 constraints
After studying and scrutinising the proposal submitted by the Andankoil panchayat, the Central government adjudged it to be a well-administered local body. Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19, the Centre, instead of conducting an award distribution function, sent the award and certification to the respective village panchayat presidents.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami congratulated K. Shanthi, panchayat president of Andankoil (East), on winning the award. Along with the heads of the other five award-winning panchayats, Ms. Shanthi called on the Chief Minister in Chennai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath