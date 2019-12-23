Tamil Nadu

Central Electricity Authority seeks data on renewable energy curtailment

The CEA, in a notice, observed that during the high renewable energy season of April-October 2019, generation from renewable energy sources in India was lower compared to previous years, even after the addition of new capacity

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has sought data on the curtailment of renewable energy across the country for the period April-December 2019.

It was observed during the high renewable energy season during April-October 2019, the generation from renewable energy sources in India was lower compared to previous years, even after the addition of new capacity, it said in a notice.

One of the possible reasons for the situation, as reported by Indian Wind Power association is curtailment instructions issued by State Load Despatch Centers (SLDCs), the CEA said.

To monitor the validated curtailment data and make efforts for optimum utilization of renewable energy, it is required that a mechanism to collect curtailment data on monthly basis is evolved in consultation with stakeholders, it said.

CEA has called for a meeting with renewable power associations and developers to discuss the issue under Chairmanship of Member (Planning), CEA on January 7 in New Delhi and called for submission of the data before the meeting.

Developers in leading renewable energy states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have faced curtailment issues.

