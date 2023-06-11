HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Celt used for ploughing found in Poothinatham

June 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The celt discovered in Poothinatham village.

The celt discovered in Poothinatham village.

A celt, belonging to the neolithic period, was discovered in Poothinatham village in Dharmapurai district, where archaeological excavations are being carried out by Tamil Nadu’s Department of Archaeology.

A. Sivananandam, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, said it was a significant discovery as the celt was used as either a plough or an axe, and was made of Doloraid stone.

The celt was discovered on June 10 at a depth of 36 cm from the surface. It is 22 cm long. The maximum width is 4.2 cm and the minimum width is 3.2 cm, Mr. Sivananandam said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / history

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.