CB-CID probe ordered into mixing of faeces in water tank in Vengaivayal village 

DGP Sylendra Babu has ordered the transfer of case, which was being investigated by the Vellanur Police

January 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated January 15, 2023 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Faecal matter were found floating inside a overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district on December 26, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Saturday ordered the transfer of the Vengaivayal case, where faeces was mixed in an overhead tank supplying potable water to a Dalit colony in the village in Pudukottai district, to the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) for further investigation.

The Vellanur Police in the Thirukokarnam police range registered a case in connection with the incident, reported on December 26 last year. The case was being investigated by the Vellanur Police. 

Under these circumstances, the DGP ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CB-CID for intensifying the probe further, and for quickly tracing the accused involved in the act, said a press release.

