‘Intense’ probe on to find out culprits in Vengaivayal incident, says panel

January 13, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A sub-committee member of the State government-constituted Social Justice Monitoring Committee Swaminathan Devadoss on Friday said that police teams were ‘intensively’ carrying out probe to find the culprits behind the faeces issue.

Some unidentified people mixed faeces in the overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district last month. The police teams were examining all information collected from various quarters and would identify the culprits at the right time, Prof. Swaminathan Devadoss told reporters after visiting the village along with three other members of the committee - R. Rajendran, Shanthi Ravindranath and G. Karunanidhi. The committee members spoke to the people of the village, officials and the investigating officers.

Replying to a query, Mr. Devadoss termed the Vengaivayal incident as a “sensitive matter” and that the police required clinching evidence to crack the case. Another panel member Prof. R. Rajendran said police teams were conducting a proper investigation and it “appears that they were not yielding to pressure”.

Expressing satisfaction over the manner in which the police teams were conducting the probe, Mr. Rajendran said being a sensitive issue, the police were unable to come to a conclusion immediately but were carrying out a proper investigation. However, the committee members had told the police teams to speedily fix the accused, he added.

To a question that outsiders and some organisations were frequenting the village and instigating some people, Mr. Devadoss said the committee was aware of this and the government and the police would definitely take appropriate action. He said the incident of mixing of faeces, prevalence of double tumbler system, and keeping Dalits out of bounds from a temple were all signs of untouchability at Vengaivayal village for which warranted legal action.

The demands of the people of Vengaivayal are to find out the culprits behind the mixing of faeces in the overhead water tank and ensure supply of clean potable water for them, Mr. Devadoss said. The committee had come to the village for “observation” and would provide information to the government after their visit.

Replying to another query, Mr. Devadoss said the committee desired that there should be a common water tank and common burial ground to avoid problems and would convey the same to the State government. The panel members later held discussions with Collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey regarding the Vengaivayal incident.

Meanwhile, a police press release said 85 persons had been inquired till date at Vellanur police station in connection with the case. Of this, 36 persons were from the Scheduled Caste community and the remaining 49 from intermediary caste. Their statements were recorded.