Cauvery river bank turns dump yard at Kokkarayanpettai

Indiscriminate dumping of domestic and industrial waste on the bank of the Cauvery at Kokkarayanpettai in Pallipalayam block in the district continues unabated, as panchayat officials turn a blind eye. There are over 1,700 houses in Kokkarayanpettai Village, which is located along the river. Over 50 commercial establishments are located at the Four Roads junction, which is busy as vehicles from Tiruchengode use the Outer Ring Road to cross the river and enter Erode district.

Residents alleged that conservancy workers regularly dumped waste collected from households on the river bank. Plastics, poultry waste, construction debris, silt, food waste, chopped trees, waste from industries are dumped regularly on the bank for many years now, they said. “There are two water pumping stations inside the river, and even there waste is disposed of,” said P. Kannan, a motorist. He said that the panchayat officials, instead of initiating action, were also using the river bank as a dumpyard.

“The river is located about 100 metres from the residential area and trucks emptying garbage on the bank is a regular sight,” said Agilan of Parisalthurai.