Case against two government staff for violating lockdown restrictions

The Villianur police on Saturday registered a case against two government servants for organising a feast in violation of lockdown stipulations.

The case was registered against Kalyanasundaram, a driver attached to the Forest Department and Krishnaraj, an assistant with the Government Veterinary Hospital under Sections 188, 269 of Indian Penal Code, 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act read with 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

The duo landed in trouble after they posted a video of them having lunch with a group of people in a pubic place on Facebook.

Police inquiry revealed that they had organised a feast for their friends in a remote place near Thirukanji. A case has been registered against 12 others who attended the party.