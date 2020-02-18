Cab driver arrested for killing wife

The Kadampuliyur police have arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of murdering his wife suspecting her fidelity.
The accused Ravanan alias Kumaravel, a cab driver of Vallalar Nagar in Kadampuliyur, allegedly killed his wife Rajeshwari, 25, by throwing a grinding stone on her head following a verbal duel on Saturday.
The police said the couple had been married for six years and had two children.
Kumaravel suspected his wife’s fidelity and he used to pick quarrel with her daily.
When an altercation broke out between the couple on Saturday night, Kumaravel crushed Rjeshwari’s head with the grinding stone. She died on the spot.
He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody in the Cuddalore Central Prison.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.