Cab driver arrested for killing wife

The Kadampuliyur police have arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of murdering his wife suspecting her fidelity.

The accused Ravanan alias Kumaravel, a cab driver of Vallalar Nagar in Kadampuliyur, allegedly killed his wife Rajeshwari, 25, by throwing a grinding stone on her head following a verbal duel on Saturday.

The police said the couple had been married for six years and had two children.

Kumaravel suspected his wife’s fidelity and he used to pick quarrel with her daily.

When an altercation broke out between the couple on Saturday night, Kumaravel crushed Rjeshwari’s head with the grinding stone. She died on the spot.

He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody in the Cuddalore Central Prison.