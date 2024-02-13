Burglars return National Film Awards stolen from ‘Kaaka Muttai’ film director’s house in Madurai

February 13, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - MADURAI

In an unusual incident, thieves, who had stolen two National Film Awards from the house of Tamil film director, M. Manikandan, in Usilampatti, returned the awards on Monday (February 12, 2024) night.

The unidentified men also apologised to the director in a note left along with the awards in a plastic bag, hanging outside the gate of the house. “Your toil is for you” read the note, written in Tamil on a piece of paper.

Mr. Manikandan directed the 2021 film, Kadaisi Vivasayi, which won Best Feature Film-Tamil at the 69th National Film Awards in 2023.

The Usilampatti Town police however are still on the lookout for the burglars, who also stole ₹1 lakh in cash and five sovereigns of gold along with the awards.

Mr. Manikandan’s directorial debut Kaaka Muttai had won the Best Children’s Film in the 62nd National Film Awards. It’s lead children actors Ramesh and Vignesh too bagged awards for their performance.