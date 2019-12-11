Tamil Nadu

B.Tech graduates can be schoolteachers, says Higher Education Department order

more-in

The decision has not gone down well with some teachers in the private engineering colleges who say it is a move on the part of the government to make money and not solve the crisis in engineering education

The Higher Education Department, through an order, has made eligible candidates with an engineering or B. Tech degree to teach in schools from classes 6 to 8. schoolchildren.

The decision follows a resolution passed after a meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education last month, according to the order signed by Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma.

According to the GO, a candidate with a BE degree in any discipline and B. Ed qualification can be considered as eligible for the post of BT Assistant (Mathematics). Such candidates would be eligible to teach students of class 6 to 8.

This decision has not gone down well with some teachers in the private engineering colleges who say it is a move on the part of the government to make money and not solve the crisis in engineering education.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
education
higher education
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 2:59:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/btech-graduates-can-be-schoolteachers/article30272315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY