B.Tech graduates can be schoolteachers, says Higher Education Department order

The Higher Education Department, through an order, has made eligible candidates with an engineering or B. Tech degree to teach in schools from classes 6 to 8. schoolchildren.

The decision follows a resolution passed after a meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education last month, according to the order signed by Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma.

According to the GO, a candidate with a BE degree in any discipline and B. Ed qualification can be considered as eligible for the post of BT Assistant (Mathematics). Such candidates would be eligible to teach students of class 6 to 8.

This decision has not gone down well with some teachers in the private engineering colleges who say it is a move on the part of the government to make money and not solve the crisis in engineering education.