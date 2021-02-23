Bring fishermen home, families tell govt.

The men were arrested in January 2020 for straying into Iran’s waters

The families of nine fishermen from Kanniyakumari, who are languishing in a prison in Iran, have urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to get them released and bring them back. The men, who were working on a boat from Kuwait, were allegedly arrested in January 2020 for straying into Iran’s waters.

Liggi, the sister of Arockia Ligin, 24, said he was the youngest in the family and had decided to go abroad to earn for the family.

“It’s been over a year since we’ve even heard his voice. Someone said they were in prison and had to pay to get food. They do not even have proper clothes to wear. The fathers of two of the men have died and the mother of one of them has become mentally unstable waiting for him to return home,” she said.

Sahana, the sister of Sahaya Vijay, 22, said their mother had petitioned multiple people, including the Collector and the local MP, but nothing had happened so far. “All the families have paid ₹90,000 each, taking loans to bring them back. Someone said a lawyer would have to be engaged. But they just keep giving us new deadlines,” she said.

Valarmathi, cooordinator of the National Domestic Workers Movement, said they had submitted a petition to the Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

“The boat owner retrieved his boat but has not helped these men. We hope the State and Central governments will step in to rescue these men and bring them back home. Their families have been badly affected,” she said.