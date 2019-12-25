Breaking the disability barrier

M.K. Ramakrishnan gets ready to hit the campaign trail early in the day. Unmindful of his physical limitations, he rides pillion on a motorcycle, traversing through the dusty roads of hamlets and enlisting public support to realise his aspiration of becoming the Pulavayal panchayat president in Pudukottai district.

A polio attack at the age of four had impaired his left hand and right leg. But that has neither crippled his confidence nor has it deterred him from trying to become an agent of change through the institution of the panchayat. He had earlier served as ward councillor in the village panchayat twice, but now wishes to lead the village on the path of development. A postgraduate in Public Administration, Mr. Ramakrishnan has a clear grasp of local issues.

Assisted by his well-wishers, the 43-year-old rides pillion on a motorcycle, seeking support for his candidature. In places where the two-wheeler is unable to make its way, Mr. Ramakrishnan is literally carried by his supporters to reach out to the electorate.

Mr. Ramakrishnan has charted an action plan for the development of his panchayat. Acquiring an ambulance with the help of donors for the benefit of his village is at the top of his list. He plans to arrange vocational training for the women of the village and help them secure bank loans to start micro-level business ventures. Motivating the farmers to go for cashew cultivation and removing eucalyptus trees in his panchayat are his other ideas. He wants all unorganised workers in the village to get enrolled under the welfare board.

After a short break in the afternoon, his campaign extends late into the night, with him appealing to the residents to cast their vote for the ‘Spectacles’ symbol that was allotted to him. “I seldom think of my physical disability when it comes to working for my panchayat's development,” he says.