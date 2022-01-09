Tamil Nadu

Border surveillance tightened in Puducherry

Entry denied: Police stopping two-wheelers from Puducherry at the inter-State border near Gorimnedu.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

As part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the administration has strengthened border surveillance at several check points to ensure that only those who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed entry.

After chairing a meeting of officials of the Revenue, Police, Health, Labour and Local Administration Departments, District Collector E. Vallavan said surveillance teams would be constituted to ensure that only vaccinated people are allowed entry and to detect those with symptoms.

Hotels/lodges shall bring in necessary changes to the booking system to ensure that only vaccinated people are accommodated on their premises, the Collector said.

Besides, taluk- and firka-level joint inspection teams, which would also comprise municipal/commune panchayat officials, would be constituted to keep a strict vigil on hotels, malls, marketplaces, cinemas and wedding halls to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. These teams are empowered to seal premises for repeated violations and issue challans for not wearing masks and not maintaining physical distance.

All commercial establishments should ensure that sanitisers and thermal scanners are available on their premises and markings to ensure distancing are made. The Collector urged the public to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and help contain the recent spike in cases.


