Bodies of two Maoists killed in Kerala arrive in T.N.

The bodies of Manivasagam of Salem and Karthi of Pudukkottai, two of the four Maoists killed by Thuderbolt special force of the Kerala police last month, were brought to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The bodies were brought from the mortuary of the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where they were preserved after the encounters at Manjikkandi in Kerala’s Palakkad district on October 28 and 29. While Karthi’s body was held in a private crematorium here until 10 p.m., Manivasagam’s body was brought to Salem, where it was kept at the mortuary of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. Karthi's body was cremated around 10.00 p.m.

Sources close to the family of Karthi said the body was not taken to Pudukkottai district following alleged opposition from some sections of people in paying last respects there.

Karthi and two others — Aravind and Rema — were killed in an encounter by the Thunderbolt at Manjikkandi on October 28. Manivasakam was killed in a retaliatory fire by Thuderbolt personnel when he, along with a few others, allegedly opened fire at officials who came to conduct the inquest of the three deceased on the next day. The bodies were kept at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital thereafter.

Manivasagam’s body was handed over to relatives around 3 p.m. and brought to Salem in an ambulance.

Currently, his wife Kala and sister Chandra, alleged to be Maoists, are lodged at the Tiruchi Central Prison. S. Anbarasan, relative of Manivasagam, had recently filed a petition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking parole for Chandra and Kala so that they can attend the final rites. The court said once the body arrived at Salem, further orders on grant of parole would be passed.

After the Kerala High Court vacated the order on the preservation of Manivasagam’s body, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the body be kept at the mortuary in the Salem Government Hospital. Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said once parole was granted for the two and after their arrival in Salem, final rites would be performed, until which the body would be kept at the Salem GH. When Manivasagam’s body was brought to Salem, supporters raised slogans. The police asked them to leave the place.

An advocate in the know of the developments said the family was awaiting the court’s orders on the parole pleas of Kala and Chandra.