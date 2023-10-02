HamberMenu
BJP’s State office bearers’ meeting postponed

October 02, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The meeting of State office bearers’ of the Tamil Nadu BJP, which was planned for Tuesday, has been postponed to a later date, party sources said on Monday evening.

This meeting was perceived to be of importance since it would have been the first such meeting after the AIADMK’s announcement last week that it was breaking its alliance with the BJP and exiting the NDA headed by it. The BJP has remained silent, even refusing to acknowledge that the alliance has ended.

According to the sources, the postponement was necessitated by the non-availability of a few leaders, including State president K. Annamalai, who had flown to Delhi on Sunday to meet with the party’s senior leadership. A senior office bearer said Mr. Annamalai will be returning to Tamil Nadu only on Tuesday instead of the earlier plan of Monday.

The party has also postponed the commencement of the third phase of Mr. Annamalai’s “En Mann En Makkal” yatra from October 4 to October 6. The yatra will commence in Mettupalayam on Friday.

