BJP man hacked to death following enmity

A group damages vehicles, sets them on fire

Tension prevailed at Thenthirupperai near Srivaikundam in the district after a farmer, who joined the BJP recently, was murdered due to previous enmity on Tuesday morning.

Police said Ramaiya Das (56) was posted as Thoothukudi district secretary of party’s traders’ wing. When the goats of one Marimuthu from the same area reportedly grazed in the farm of Ramaiya Das 20 days ago, the latter warned the former that any recurrence of the incident would have serious consequences.

Against this backdrop, Ramaiya Das was hacked to death allegedly by Marimuthu’s son Esakki when he was in an eatery in Thenthirupperai. Alwarthirunagari police rushed to the spot and sent the body of Ramaiya Das to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Demanding the arrest of the accused and seeking compensation, the relatives of Ramaiya Das blocked Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur Highway. After Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer Dhanapriya assured the protesters that the assailant would be arrested soon, they dispersed. The officials also told them that their demand for compensation would be forwarded to the government.

Meanwhile, a group of people, carrying clubs and lethal weapons, damaged a few bikes parked in front of the houses of Esakki and his relatives in Thenthirupperai and set them on fire. They also damaged a couple of cars. However, no one was arrested.