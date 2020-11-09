BJP has started its model of hate politics in TN, should not be given even an inch, says Sasikanth Senthil

The former IAS officer joined the Congress party on Monday

BJP has started its model of hate politics in Tamil Nadu and they should not be allowed even an inch of space in the State, said former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who joined the Congress on Monday.

“The BJP’s ideology and politics is just hate politics. Their only job is to create hatred and get votes based on that,” he charged after joining the national party. “Turning people against each other should never be accepted at any time. Now they have taken their model of hate politics across India and have begun that kind of politics in Tamil Nadu as well. They should not be allowed even an inch of space here,” Mr. Senthil said.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said the Constitution of India guarantees equality, fraternity, and brotherhood. “It wants us to be living together in peace and harmony and with respect for all religions and customs. Today that is being destroyed. Senthil is going to add great strength to the Congress party across the country,” he said.

Mr. Rao said Mr. Senthil will be given suitable responsibility in the party and the AICC. Mr. Rao also called on people who are idealistic, who believe in social justice and in saving democracy, to join the Congress and serve society.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri said the TNCC must make use of Mr. Senthil’s services and hold meetings across the State and take his inputs for the further growth of the party.