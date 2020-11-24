‘BJP-AIADMK alliance will benefit DMK’

Udhayanidhi Stalin hopeful of party’s victory

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said the BJP-AIADMK alliance would turn out to be advantageous to his party in removing the current dispensation from power in 2021.

Addressing functionaries of the DMK’s Thanjavur North district youth wing at Kumbakonam, Mr. Udhayanidhi claimed that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would meet the same fate as the one it did in the 2019 parliamentary polls. The forthcoming Assembly election would be different from the hustings of the past.

The BJP-AIADMK alliance has made it easier for the DMK to emerge the victor, he said, adding that members of his party have been reaching out to voters through the internet and social media.