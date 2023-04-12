HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill tabled to do away with licence for gyms

April 12, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A gym in Chennai.

A gym in Chennai. | Photo Credit: File photo

In line with the announcement made last year by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to dispense with the requirement of obtaining a licence for gymnasiums, the Tamil Nadu government tabled a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin moved the Bill, which seeks to suitably amend Section 35 of the Chennai City Police Act, 1888. On May 5 last year, the Chief Minister announced during the Traders’ Day conference in Tiruchi that the requirement of obtaining a licence for gymnasiums would be done away with.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.