Bihar man arrested for breaking train’s window

May 02, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - RANIPET

A 22-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was arrested by RPF police for damaging the glass window of the Danapur - SMVT Bengaluru Express train by pelting on it at Melpakkam railway station near Arakkonam town on Tuesday.

Police said the train, which runs between Patliputra (Bihar) to Bangalore Yesvantpur Junction, was halted at Melpakkam railway statio. The arrested person, M. Rizwan, a native of Bochi area, Bihar, got down from the train onto the platform with his friend and playfully threw small stones at each other. One of the stones hit the glass window of the washroom of A2 coach, resulting in its damage. The incident happened around 9.30 p.m on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by Akash Kumar, TTE, Rizwan was arrested by RPF (Arakkonam). A case was registered. Later, he was released on bail, police said.

