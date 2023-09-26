Bengaluru bandh | Inter-state commute at Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border in Hosur comes to a standstill

September 26, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - HOSUR

Inter-state traffic between Hosur and Bengaluru was affected in Hosur in view of the bandh organised at Bengaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. All Karnataka-bound buses from Tamil Nadu were halted along the inter-state border in Hosur.

The bandh called by Kannada outfits protesting against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order directing Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, froze the interstate commute with passengers stranded at Hosur main bus stand.

Similarly, private vehicles carrying Tamil Nadu registration number plates making a bid to venture into Bengaluru were turned away by Hosur police deployed at the inter-state border check post in Zuzuvadi.

Bus passengers in a fix

Over 400 buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from across the State that would otherwise be Bengaluru bound were halted in Hosur leaving unprepared passengers in a fix. Steady line of passengers was seen walking from the bus stand to the interstate border at Zuzuvadi, from where, they scrambled for space in the limited number of Karnataka state buses and private buses.

To prevent any untoward incident, the buses were stopped from plying into Karnataka from across the border from Monday night. However, Karnataka registered vehicles from Tamil Nadu were allowed to pass through the border.