HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru bandh | Inter-state commute at Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border in Hosur comes to a standstill

Over 400 buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from across the State that would otherwise be Bengaluru-bound were halted in Hosur leaving unprepared passengers in a fix.

September 26, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - HOSUR

P.V. Srividya

Inter-state traffic between Hosur and Bengaluru was affected in Hosur in view of the bandh organised at Bengaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. All Karnataka-bound buses from Tamil Nadu were halted along the inter-state border in Hosur. 

The bandh called by Kannada outfits protesting against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order directing Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, froze the interstate commute with passengers stranded at Hosur main bus stand. 

ALSO READ
Bengaluru bandh | Vehicle movement disrupted at Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border near Hasanur in Erode

Similarly, private vehicles carrying Tamil Nadu registration number plates making a bid to venture into Bengaluru were turned away by Hosur police deployed at the inter-state border check post in Zuzuvadi.

Bus passengers in a fix

Over 400 buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from across the State that would otherwise be Bengaluru bound were halted in Hosur leaving unprepared passengers in a fix. Steady line of passengers was seen walking from the bus stand to the interstate border at Zuzuvadi, from where, they scrambled for space in the limited number of Karnataka state buses and private buses.

To prevent any untoward incident, the buses were stopped from plying into Karnataka from across the border from Monday night. However, Karnataka registered vehicles from Tamil Nadu were allowed to pass through the border. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / Hosur / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / water rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.