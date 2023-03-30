Automated testing centres to be set up under PPP model

March 30, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Automated testing stations will be set up through public-private partnership for issuing fitness certificates to vehicles, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

They would be set up initially in areas under the Regional Transport Offices in Coimbatore (North); Dindigul, Erode (East); Madurai (South); Namakkal (North); Ramanathapuram; Red Hills; Salem (West); Sriperumbudur; Srirangam; Tambaram; Thanjavur; Thoothukudi; Tindivanam; Tirunelveli; Tiruppur (North); Vellore; and Virudhunagar, he said.

The Centre has decided that fitness certificates should be issued only through automated testing stations from April 1 this year for heavy goods vehicles/heavy passenger motor vehicles and from June 1, 2024, for other vehicles.