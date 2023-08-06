HamberMenu
Attempts to impose Hindi will never succeed, says Ramadoss 

August 06, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said that attempts to impose Hindi would never succeed. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Hindi must be accepted without opposition even if the pace of acceptance was slow does not reflect the Minister’s confidence about Hindi, but his confidence about Hindi imposition, he said. “If Mr. Shah’s remark that Hindi is not competing with local languages is true, then why is the Centre hesitant to notify Tamil and other languages as official languages? Is it due to fear that if local languages are made official languages, the dominance of Hindi will come down,” he questioned.

In a separate statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that when in the Opposition, the DMK had condemned land acquisition for the expansion of NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and Chennai-Salem expressway. But now the DMK government was facilitating land acquisition for the NLCIL, which showed its double-standards.

Mr. Anbumani urged the State government to withdraw the advertisement issued for land acquisition and to take measures to ensure exit of NLCIL from Tamil Nadu.

