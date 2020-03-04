Tamil Nadu

Assault on journalist: police question two suspects

An attempt to murder case has been registered by the Sivakasi Town police

The Sivakasi Town police have registered a case of attempt to murder following the brutal attack on Karthik, a journalist with the Tamil magazine Kumudam Reporter on Tuesday night. The police have picked up two suspects for questioning.

On Tuesday, when Karthik had come out a hotel after having tea at around 9 p.m., two persons attacked him with an iron rod. The police said that the reporter had lost a few teeth and sustained bleeding injuries on his head and face. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the Sivakasi Press Club has condemned the brutal attack on the journalist and demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Members of the Virudhunagar District Reporters’ Welfare Association staged a demonstration in Virudhunagar condemning the attack.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 2:37:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/assault-on-journalist-police-question-two-suspects/article30980660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY