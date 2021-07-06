Ashok Upreti appointed head of forest force in T.N.

Shekhar Kumar Niraj is Chief Wildlife Warden.

Ashok Upreti, IFS, was posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Department.

He replaces S. Yuvaraj, who was transferred and posted as PCCF (Research and Education), according to an order by Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, Environment and Forests.

Dr. Shekhar Kumar Niraj, APCCF and Special Secretary, Forests, was promoted as PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden in the place of Syed Muzamil Abbas, who was posted as Chairman, Arasu Rubber Corporation.

Yogesh Dwivedi, APCCF, was promoted and posted as PCCF and Chairman, Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited (TAFCORN) to fill the existing vacancy. Dr. Sudhanshu Gupta and Subrat Mohapatra were promoted as PCCF without prejudice to their present Central deputation.

P. Rajeswari, APCCF (Planning and Budgeting) was posted as Director of Environment in the place of K.V. Giridhar who was posted as APCCF (Information and Technology).

Vijendra Singh Malik, was posted as APCCF (Administration). He will hold additional charge of CCF (T.N. Afforestation Project) and Project Director (Administration and Finance) at T.N. Biodiversity and Greening project.

A. Venkatesh was posted as APCCF (Planning and Budgeting). Dr. M. Jayanthi was posted as Special Secretary (Environment, Climate Change) and Deepak Srivastava as APCCF and Member Secretary, T.N. State Wetlands Authority.

Akash Deep Baruah was posted as APCCF (Wildlife). He will hold full additional charge of the post of APCCF (Project Tiger). Rajkumar, DFO, Dharmapuri, was posted as Special Secretary (Forests) in the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department.