Arumughaswamy Commission calls for further investigation into role of Sasikala, Vijayabaskar, two others

The Commission of inquiry into the death of former TN CM Jayalalithaa, has also found her doctor K.S. Sivakumar and former Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan “at fault”, as well as “criminality” against then Chief Secretary Rama Mohan Rao

The Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, has found her aide V.K. Sasikala, her doctor K.S. Sivakumar, IAS officer and then Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar ‘at fault’. The report, which was tabled in the Assembly again, recommended further investigations into their role.

Though they invited doctors from Mumbai, the UK and USA, who suggested angio/surgery, Apollo Hospital doctors Y.V.C. Reddy and Babu Abraham, who treated the late CM all along, the report claimed, they "successfully threw it to the wind on the pretext of postponing it, to achieve their aim under some pressure.”.

Click here to read/download the full report of Justice Arumughaswamy Commission in English.

The Commission also found "criminality" against then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao over his signature in 21 forms on various dates for the procedural aspects. "Of course it is a man made lapse and he would reap the consequences, especially because the life of late CM was involved. Hence, investigation is to be ordered."

The report went on to claim that US doctor Samin Sharma had convinced the late CM to agree for an angio, and a UK-based expert Richard Beale, also said he was prepared to take her abroad for treatment, but it did not materialise.

Dr. Pratap C. Reddy, Chairman of R.2 [Apollo] hospital, "though he is the person bound and authorised to state true facts, with his full knowledge that it was not true, issued a press meet with a false statement that the late CM can be discharged at any time." Dr. Reddy issued briefings in his room "often without disclosing the real fact" regarding the heart ailments and the treatment to be given to the late CM. "It is for the government to decide and investigate the matter,” the report claimed.

Though it has received extensive documents from the hospital and also recorded the depositions of many hospital staff during the course of its inquiry, the final report claimed that no “contra evidence or dicuments were put forth before the commission other that stating that the hospital gave the best treatment."

After Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016, following a long period of hospitalisation, the AIADMK government constituted the Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death. The Commission submitted its report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 27.

The AIIMS medical panel constituted to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission with the medical reports earlier submitted its report giving Apollo Hospitals a clean chit in the treatment provided to Jayalalithaa, and concurred with its final diagnosis.