Commission probing Jayalalithaa’s death submits report

The Justice (retired) A. Arumughaswamy Commission, inquiring into the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, submitted its report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday.

The commission was constituted in 2017 and was given 14 extensions. Even on August 4, it received one more extension.

Justice Arumughaswamy, who met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, submitted a 600-page report after inquiring over 150 witnesses. The report is in English and Tamil.

The AIIMS medical panel constituted to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission with the medical reports earlier submitted its report giving Apollo Hospitals a clean chit in the treatment provided to Jayalalithaa, and concurred with its final diagnosis.