Arrested Periyar University Vice Chancellor released on conditional bail

December 27, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - SALEM

Periyar University Vice Chancellor (VC) R. Jagannathan, who was arrested by the Salem City Police on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 was released on conditional bail by a court early on Wednesday morning.

A complaint was filed by I. Elangovan, legal advisor, Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU), stating that the V-C ,along with two other professors from other universities had started a private company, Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research (PUTER) Foundation, without obtaining permission from the government.

The Karuppur police subsequently detained the V-C from the University and conducted inquiries. He was taken to the police station, and a case was registered and later, a medical examination was conducted at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

At 3 a.m. on December 27, the V-C was produced before Judicial Magistrate No. II J. Dhineshkumaran at his residence. The V-C moved a bail application, and the magistrate granted him bail for seven days and asked the V-C to sign at the register at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Suramangalam for seven days.