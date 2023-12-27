GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrested Periyar University Vice Chancellor released on conditional bail

The V-C, R. Jagannathan, was arrested by the Salem City Police on December 26 following a complaint from the Periyar University Employees Union; he has been given conditional bail for seven days

December 27, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan seen coming out of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Suramangalam, Salem, after signing a register there on on Wednesday, December 27 2023

Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan seen coming out of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Suramangalam, Salem, after signing a register there on on Wednesday, December 27 2023 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Periyar University Vice Chancellor (VC) R. Jagannathan, who was arrested by the Salem City Police on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 was released on conditional bail by a court early on Wednesday morning.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

A complaint was filed by I. Elangovan, legal advisor, Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU), stating that the V-C ,along with two other professors from other universities had started a private company, Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research (PUTER) Foundation, without obtaining permission from the government.

The Karuppur police subsequently detained the V-C from the University and conducted inquiries. He was taken to the police station, and a case was registered and later, a medical examination was conducted at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

At 3 a.m. on December 27, the V-C was produced before Judicial Magistrate No. II J. Dhineshkumaran at his residence. The V-C moved a bail application, and the magistrate granted him bail for seven days and asked the V-C to sign at the register at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Suramangalam for seven days.

Related Topics

Salem / Tamil Nadu / university / arrest / police / higher education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.