Tamil Nadu

Army soldiers on leave render help in Kanyakumari

The men have distributed aid to the needy

The men have distributed aid to the needy   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Kanyakumari Jawans, who are on leave in their hometowns, are distributing relief to those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown

Clad in track pants and T-shirts, some members of the Armed forces, who are on leave, have dedicated themselves to providing relief to the poor, who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in Kanyakumari district.

However, they are not on official duty. “We are members of the Kanyakumari Jawans, an organisation formed in 2019. Now, those who have come to their native places on leave are involving themselves in the work of the organisation,” said Chelladurai, a member of the group. His friend M. Thiagarajan says the organisation has 4,000 members and also included some ex-servicemen as they would always be available for work.

“We have distributed essential commodities and food packets to 1,300 persons across the district. We have selected those who really deserve help,” said C. Franklin.

The jawans are also distributing masks to the general public.

“The members contribute money to purchase food, rice and vegetables,” he said, pointing out that the organisation had repaired traffic umbrellas, planted trees, cleaned libraries and organised sports events.

He said the members would celebrate family functions in orphanages so that those residents would also benefit.

