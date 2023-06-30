HamberMenu
Archaeological excavations unearth another Neolithic age celt in Dharmapuri district’s Poothinatham

The first such celt, a tool, was found on June 10

June 30, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

B. Kolappan
The celt measured 16.3 cm long

The celt measured 16.3 cm long | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Archaeological excavations in Poothinatham, Dharmapuri district have yielded a celt belonging to the Neolithic age, said A. Sivananandam, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology. A celt is a long, thin, prehistoric stone or bronze tool.

This is the second celt discovered at the site, where the department has laid 17 trenches. On June 10, the first celt was discovered. A total of 52 items have been unearthed at the site so far.

Mr. Sivanandan said the new celt was 16.3 cm long. “Since its pointed edge is broken and blunt, it could have been used for cutting trees or hunting. The celt, made of Doloraid, was also used as a plough and axe,” he explained.

The Neolithic or New Stone Age marked the final stage of cultural evolution or technological development among prehistoric humans.

Related Topics

archaeology / Tamil Nadu

