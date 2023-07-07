HamberMenu
Applications invited for CIFNET courses

July 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), has called for applications for residential trade courses for the academic year 2023-24. 

Applications are invited for vessel navigator and marine fitter trade courses approved by the Directorate General of Employment and Training and affiliated to the National Council for Vocational Training. The courses are recognised by the Directorate of Shipping. 

The details of the course, duration, eligibility and mode of selection, which is through a common entrance test are available on the website www.cifnet.gov.in.  

