GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Anonymous caller to Chennai office of NIA threatens to assassinate PM Modi

The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police found that the call originated from Madhya Pradesh.

Updated - May 23, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Purasaiwakkam in Chennai

A view of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Purasaiwakkam in Chennai | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

An anonymous person called up the office of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Chennai on Wednesday (May 23, 2024) night and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be assassinated during one of his election campaigns.

The call was received by the staff at 9.30 pm on Wednesday at the NIA office in Purasaiwalkam where more than 40 officials are working. The caller spoke in Hindi and threatened that Prime Minister, who has been campaigning across the country, would be assassinated. The caller then quickly disconnected the call.

Also Read : The idea of ‘charisma’ and the case of Narendra Modi 

Immediately, higher officials were alerted. The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police took up the investigation and analysed the call details. They found that the call originated from Madhya Pradesh. Police are taking efforts to trace the caller and nab him, said sources.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Chennai / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.