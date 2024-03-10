GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annamalai, Vasan seek Centre’s intervention to release fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

March 10, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP state president K. Annamalai. File

BJP state president K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

BJP state president K. Annamalai and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday, March 10, 2024 sought Centre’s intervention in the release of fishermen from Pudukottai district, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a statement condemning the arrest, Mr. Vasan said the Centre should immediately hold talks with the Sri Lankan government and ensure release of the arrested fishermen and the captured boats. He also called for the Centre and the State governments to take continuous measures to ensure safety of the fishermen.

Meanwhile, Annamalai wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar requesting the intervention of the Ministry to facilitate the early repatriation of the detainees and the release of their fishing boat.

