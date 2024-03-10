GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base.

March 10, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 15 fishermen including two from Puducherry’s Karaikal district and 13 from Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Annamalai, Vasan seek Centre’s intervention to release fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen, who had left from the Karaikal fishing harbour together on a boat, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu on charges of trespassing while fishing.

Sources from the fisheries department of Karaikal said, the boat IND-PY-PK-MM-1380 left with 15 fishermen from the Karaikal fishing harbour on March 6 at 4 p.m. The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base.

Katchatheevu: Island of contention

The fishermen from the Karaikal were S. Kandasamy (43) and P. Sundaramurthy (44).

The apprehended Nagapattinam fishermen include V. Kishore (29), S. Naveen (22), S. Kalidas (34), P. Ananda Pal (50), R. Pulavendiran (42), A. Sriram (24), K. Kaviarasan (34), A. Singaram (33), R. Madan (25), C. Naveen Kumar (18), S. Senthil (35), R. Anburaj (39) and R. Rajkumar (23).

Related Topics

India-Sri Lanka / fishing industry / Tamil Nadu / Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.