Annamalai alleges government is collecting higher guideline value despite court order

January 18, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai, Tamil Nadu  BJP president

K. Annamalai, Tamil Nadu  BJP president | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday alleged that the State government was collecting higher guideline value despite the Madras High Court setting aside the government’s order last year, increasing the value.

In a statement, he further alleged that the State government “arbitrarily” increased the guideline value and therefore, the High Court set aside the order since the increase was not done in adherence to procedures. Contending that concerns have already been raised about alleged corruption in the Registration department, he said it was doubtful whether the additional money being collected went to the State exchequer. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to adhere to the High Court’s order and return the additional money collected from the public since the order was passed.

Releases audio clip

Meanwhile, Mr. Annamalai released another audio clip as part of his expose termed “DMK Files 3,” with a purported telephonic conversation between former Union minister and DMK leader A. Raja and former head of State’s Intelligence wing. The conversation allegedly took place during the United Progressive Alliance government, but Mr. Annamalai did not mention when exactly. He claimed that the two were conversing about preparing, cornering and threatening witnesses in the 2G case. Recently, he had released another purported conversation between former IPS officer Jaffar Sait and former Union Minister and DMK leader T.R. Baalu.

