Anbumani asks Vanniyars to write to CM Stalin seeking internal reservation before May 31

April 16, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged Vanniyar community members to write to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin seeking implementation of 10.5% internal reservations for Vanniyars within the quota for the Most Backward Class before May 31. He wanted them to urge the State Backward Classes Commission and Mr. Stalin to collate the necessary data, submit a recommendation, and enact legislation for the internal reservation.

“In the issue of providing social justice to Vanniyars, party affiliations or personal political ideology should not be an obstacle. The only goal should be to develop the Vanniyar community, which has fallen behind in education and jobs,” he believed.

He had expected the State government to have enacted the law in the last academic year itself after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict quashing the previous internal reservation in 2022. Since no law is in force, the Vanniyar students lost out on reservations and also on job opportunities, he said.

With the government extending the time limit as requested by the Backward Classes Commission to collate the data, he was of the view that, with the next academic year fast approaching, social justice can be ensured only by passing the law before May 31.

The letter template given by Dr. Anbumani asks Mr. Stalin whether it is fair to deny “social justice” to Vanniyars one year after the Supreme Court said there is no obstacle to providing reservations to Vanniyars.