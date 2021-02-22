Tamil Nadu

AMMK general council to meet on Thursday

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will hold a meeting of its executive and general council on Thursday (February 25) through video conferencing.

Announcing this, party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in a release, stated on Monday that S. Anbalagan, chairman of the presidium of the party, would preside over the meeting.

The meeting is expected to give authorisation to Mr. Dhinakaran to decide the future course of action on stitching up an alliance for the Assembly election. On Friday, Mr Dhinakaran said that a coalition, led by his party, would be formed to face the Assembly election for defeating the ruling party and the DMK.

