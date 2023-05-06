Allegations of forced virginity tests in Chidambaram are baseless, says DGP

May 06, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu police have dismissed as baseless the allegations of minor girls being subjected to forced virginity tests in Chidambaram.

Responding to reports in a section of the media that false cases of child marriage were registered against priests (Dikshithars) of Sri Sabanayagar temple (Natarajar temple) in Chidambaram, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said they were booked only after prima facie evidence was established in the preliminary investigation.

In a press release, Mr. Babu said the cases of child marriage were registered under appropriate provisions of the law, and the Chidambaram Town All-Women Police had arrested 11 accused, including three women. Of the four affected minor girls, two were referred for a medical examination by a woman doctor. No forced virginity test was done, and allegations that some girls had attempted to end their lives were also baseless, he said.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) requested the Chief Secretary to probe the allegations of child marriages and forced virginity tests.

In a communication, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo requested the Chief Secretary for an inquiry into the matter by ensuring that the victims’ identities were not disclosed.

He also sought a report on the action taken, along with the relevant documents, within seven days of receipt of the communication.