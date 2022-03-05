All Singapore Airlines flights from India to Singapore to operate as vaccinated travel lane services

This will provide eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore from eight points across India, a press release said

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has announced that starting from March 16, it will progressively convert all flights from India to Singapore to ‘Vaccinated Travel Lane’ (VTL) services. This will provide eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore from eight points across India.

The move follows the Singapore Government’s announcement regarding its decision to expand its VTL network, including from all cities in India.

Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary, will also progressively convert its non-VTL services from Amritsar, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchi, and Visakhapatnam to VTL services.

A press release said that short-term visitors and Singapore work-permit holders who wish to travel on the VTL services, need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) prior to their visa application. VTP applications must be made between three and 60 calendar days before the intended date of entry into Singapore. Customers must also ensure that they are eligible to travel under the VTL arrangements before their flight.

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager, Singapore Airlines said that this decision will be a welcome development for all their customers. “We continue to see strong demand across India from customers who are waiting to enjoy convenient and quarantine-free travel to Singapore,” he said.