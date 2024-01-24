GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All India Hindu Mahasabha functionary held under Goondas Act in Kallakurichi

January 24, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has ordered the detention of two persons, who were arrested by the Ulundurpet police, in connection with hurling a molotov cocktail at their own house on December 23, 2023.

The police arrested Senthil alias Peri Senthil, State general secretary of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, and his son Chandru, hailing from Ulundurpet, for arranging Madhavan, a painter from Chennai for hurling the molotov cocktail. Police found that the incident had been plotted in a bid to get police protection for Peri Senthil.

Peri Senthil had planned the entire event to allegedly get more members enrolled in his organisation and to get police protection. Police said the duo were deemed a threat to public peace.

In order to prevent further crimes, Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena recommended that the Goondas Act be invoked against them. Mr. Jatavath then ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

