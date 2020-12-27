AIADMK supporting Centre that is against Tamil language, identity and pride: Kanimozhi

People should reject the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government that could not muster courage to question the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre acting against the interests of Tamil language, identity and pride, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP M. Kanimozhi said.
Addressing a ‘makkal gram sabha’ meeting at Palavanatham near Aruppukottai on December 27, Ms. Kanimozhi charged that those going to banks seeking loans were confronted with officials who could not speak Tamil but only Hindi.
“This is the case even in railway stations and airport. This happened even to me at an airport. When I said I don’t know Hindi and asked that I be spoken to in English, I was asked if I lived in India. This happened at an airport in Tamil Nadu,” she said.
The Tamil Nadu government should have questioned the Centre, but did not have the courage for it, she said. “We need to pack off such a government,” she said.
Ms. Kanimozhi said the AIADMK government supported the Centre on the three farm legislations, which were against the interests of farmers. “Although only four months are left for the present government, the AIADMK chose to not speak against the legislations to cling on to power.”
Students were being denied scholarships, she said. “This Government has betrayed farmers, women, and the educated youth by failing to generate jobs,” she alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath