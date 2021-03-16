AIADMK sees no contradiction in its stand on the citizenship law

It earlier stonewalled any bid to adopt Assembly resolution against the CAA

The ruling AIADMK’s assurance in its election manifesto that it would press the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has evoked curiosity, given that last year, the party successfully stonewalled any attempt to get a resolution adopted in the Assembly against the law.

In February 2020, while accusing the DMK of misleading the people about the CAA, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, addressing the Opposition in the Assembly, said, “Point out which minority [community] living in Tamil Nadu and born in Tamil land is affected [by the CAA]. We will respond to that.”

Speaking in Virudhunagar a few weeks later, the Chief Minister reiterated that his government would protect all the people of the State, irrespective of their caste, creed and community. At the same time, he appealed to the Muslims, particularly women, not to resort to agitations against the law.

A U-turn?

In mid-March, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar made it clear in the Assembly that no motion could be passed by the House against an Act of Parliament.

Against this backdrop, the party’s reference to the CAA has prompted many to wonder whether the AIADMK has made a U-turn on the issue.

Asserting that there is no change in his party’s position, C. Ponnaiyan, convener of the manifesto drafting committee and former Finance Minister, contended that the Chief Minister had clarified, even at the height of the controversy, that the State government won’t let the minorities, especially Muslims, get harmed by the Act. Mr. Ponnaiyan claimed that the government had explained its position to the Centre in writing, and had “even sent a reminder”.

Indicating that there was “no contradiction” in the AIADMK’s stand, A. Anwhar Raajhaa, the party’s minorities wing secretary and manifesto drafting committee member, observed that the manifesto only reflected the Chief Minister’s earlier assurances on the matter.