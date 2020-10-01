AIADMK seeks White Paper on CM’s fund

Details of funds received from the Centre should be made public, says party

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded a White Paper on the amount received towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a statement on Wednesday, AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said there was no clarity on the amount received and money utilised from the fund for COVID-19 related works.

The government should also make public the funds received from the Centre and the expenses incurred to procure medicine and medical equipment in the fight against the pandemic.

Expenses incurred for providing free food to patients admitted in hospitals should also be made public, he said.

Urging the Chief Minister and the Lt. Governor to work in unison to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory, the AIADMK leader said it would not augur well if both continued to work in different directions.

The government could constitute a committee, comprising Ministers to interact with the Lt. Governor to coordinate COVID-19 relief measures, he said.