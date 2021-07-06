Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expels nine party cadre

The AIADMK on Monday announced the expulsion of nine functionaries from different district units of Salem, Kallakurichi and Thoothukudi from the party.

An office-bearer said some of the expelled members had openly issued statements in support of former interim general secretary of the party V.K. Sasikala.

A meeting of secretaries of all district units of the party will be held on July 9. It is expected to discuss reasons for the party's defeat in the Assembly election; preparedness for the local body elections and measures to tackle the ongoing outreach campaign of Ms. Sasikala.


