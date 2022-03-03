AIADMK ex-MLA V.C. Arukutty wants party unified under Sasikala

The former legislator’s remarks come a day after the Theni unit of the party adopted a resolution to re-induct V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran into the AIADMK

The AIADMK and AMMK should come together, and the party should be run by T. T. V. Dhinakaran under the leadership of V.K. Sasikala, said former AIADMK legislator from Kavundampalayam constituency, V.C. Arukutty, on Thursday.

The former MLA’s statement comes in the wake of a resolution adopted to re-induct Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Dhinakaran by the Theni district unit of the AIADMK, in the presence of party coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Coimbatore, Mr. Arukutty said the DMK won the elections only because of a lack of a proper leadership in the AIADMK after the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. People have developed a dislike for the AIADMK and this stands reflected in the poll outcome, he said. The AMMK and AIADMK should come together under the leadership of Ms. Sasikala and should be guided by Mr. Dhinakaran: only then the AIADMK party could be revived, he said.

“I chose to remain silent all along because, not only was I denied a ticket by the party in the Assembly elections but also the leadership never chose to ask for my support for the AIADMK candidates,” he said.

The split of the AIADMK and AMMK had resulted in the victory of the DMK; hence he said that it was his personal desire that both the parties should come together. He added that the AIADMK should have conducted the local body polls when it was in power. Under such circumstances, the AIADMK would have not only won the local body polls, but also have won the Assembly elections, he felt.