Theni AIADMK members pass resolution to bring Sasikala and TTV back

O. Panneerselvam was present at the meeting to discuss the reasons for the electoral debacle

In an unexpected development, the AIADMK functionaries in Theni district, belonging to both urban and rural units, unanimously passed a resolution at a meeting held here on Wednesday that the party consider readmitting both T.T.V. Dhinakaran and Sasikala without any pre-condition.

Though the participants at the meeting, which went on for over three hours at the farm house of AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, said it was primarily held to discuss the reasons for the party’s debacle in the urban local bodies elections, senior functionaries told The Hindu that they believed in carrying forward the legacy of AIADMK founder MGR and late leader Jayalalithaa. The only way to ensure that the party lived longer was to readmit all those who had left the AIADMK, they added.

The meeting was presided over by AIADMK Theni district secretary Syed Khan. Former MP Parthiban and other senior leaders spoke.

According to a senior member who attended the meeting, when a majority of the speakers insisted that leaders of the Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam be invited back to the AIADMK, Mr. Panneerselvam reportedly suggested that they pass a resolution, which could be taken forward to the party high command for further discussions.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Syed Khan said there were many other factors for the electoral defeat, but the reunion would certainly give the party the much-needed fillip. No forces, including the DMK, could think of eliminating the AIADMK, which had been built on the strength of the party workers, he added.

The resolution to bring back Mr. Dhinakaran and Ms. Sasikala, right in the presence of the AIADMK coordinator, has certainly raised eyebrows not only within the AIADMK but also in the ruling party. A DMK leader acknowledged it as an “important development”.

On March 5, Ms. Sasikala is expected to make a visit to Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Srivilliputtur and Madurai, an AMMK functionary said, and she was planning to go to the temples.