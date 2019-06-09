AIADMK district secretaries meeting on June 12

Amidst rebel voices demanding a unitary leadership in the AIADMK, following a poor show in the recent Lok Sabha election, the party has convened a meeting of its district secretaries and elected representatives at the head office here on June 12.

Besides the district secretaries, MLAs, MPs and spokespersons have also been invited to take part in the meeting. A party release stated that invitees are to bring their invitation to attend the meeting.

The release has been issued jointly by AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

On Saturday last, AIADMK MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa (Madurai North) at a press meet sought a unitary leadership and came out against two leaders - Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister - leading the party.

On Sunday morning, a clipping that was being circulated showed AIADMK MLA R.T. Ramachandran (Kunnam) echoing similar sentiments.

The original AIADMK bylaw was for a General Secretary leading the party, which was followed till the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. But after the rebellion by Mr. Panneerselvam and the subsequent merger of the two factions, changes were effected to make two leaders jointly lead the party.